Suffolk Police launch new Victims’ Strategy

ACC Kearton and PCC Tim Passmore with the new strategy ANL-160710-153401001

Suffolk Police is launching a new Victims’ Strategy, as the organisation underlines its commitment to ‘delivering a service that values and supports people’.

