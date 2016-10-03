Students celebrate their success at graduation ceremony

Students celebrated the culminaton of their hard work and took the next step towards a bright future at the University of Suffolk’s graduation ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.

Donning gowns and mortar boards, 130 students from UCS at West Suffolk College were awarded their qualifications surrounded by family, friends and staff at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday.

Eighteen were awarded a First Class Honours degree and nine Foundation Degree students received a distinction.

During the ceremony, Dr Nikos Savvas, principal at the college, said: “The University is privileged to have been able to nurture your talent here in Suffolk, and we watch with awe as you, our graduates, continue to transform East Anglia; becoming innovators and entrepreneurs, contributing to the local economy and community, and carving yourselves successful and fulfilling careers.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. You have graduated, you have made us all proud. The next step is up to you, and I have confidence in each and every one of you.”

This year’s honorary fellow was Dr Rosamund Thomas, director at the Centre for Business and Public Sector Ethics, in Cambridge.

He joined a procession of VIPs led by mace bearer David Kent from the Abbey Gardens, under the Abbey Gate and along Angel Hill to the ceremony.

Some of the guests who joined the procession included The Reverend Canon Philip Banks; Dr Savvas; Master of Ceremonies Penny Stevens; Director of Higher Education at the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College and orator Rachel Kirk; Vice Chancellor University of Suffolk Richard Lister and Professor Graham Underwood, Executive Dean, Science and Health, University of Essex.

Rachel Kirk added: “We are extremely proud of all of our degree students at the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College. They show true commitment and determination to succeed. As always, the graduates at our graduation ceremony reflect this determination by celebrating their outstanding achievements.”

