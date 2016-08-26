Still time to join the growing fund-raising army of Girls Night Out

There is still time to join the army of more than 2,000 women who have signed up for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out.

The walk on Saturday, September 10 sees women come together in their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears while walking either six or 11.2 miles around Bury St Edmunds.

Jenny Baskett, events and challenges fund-raiser for the hospice, said she is ‘astounded’ by the popularity of this year’s fund-raiser.

“Each year I think the event can’t get any bigger, but each year I am happily proven wrong,” she said.

“The money raised from this event really does help the hospice continue to support and care for those in the final chapters of their lives from across the community.

“Last year we raised an incredible £190,000 and it would be great to beat that total this year – but we can only do that with the help of our brilliant fund-raisers.”

One group of women taking part for the very first time will be the 365Motivate Team, who decided they would give it a go after seeing the event advertised online.

Leader Lucy Cronin said: “I haven’t done the walk before, so I am so excited to see all the ladies, the light up bunny ears, and to get going.”

This year’s Girls Night Out sees the return of the memory boards so walkers can write messages about the loved ones they have lost.

Other highlights include ‘water boys’ handing out refreshments and medals for participants.

To sign up visit www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk