Slimming World’s ‘Woman of the Year’ launches new group in Great Bradley

A woman who piled on the pounds after having a serious car accident is hoping to inspire others with her weight loss success.

Magalie Cooper was five months pregnant when she was involved in a five-car collision in March 2014.

She suffered a serious back injury and became ‘petrified’ about the health of her baby.

Her car was also written off, leaving her and her husband in financial strife.

Mrs Cooper, 37, of Great Thurlow, said the accident left her ‘really traumatised’ and ‘very depressed’. She stopped exercising and put on six stone in nine months.

She gave birth to her son, Noah, in July 2014 and as he grew older she found that being overweight was getting in the way of her being a mum.

“I wasn’t able to do stuff a normal mum does without getting out of breath,” she said.

In January a work colleague, who wanted to lose weight before getting married, convinced Mrs Cooper to go to her first Slimming World group, where she lost 7.5lbs in her first week and a total of four stone in 26 weeks.

In August members of that Wednesday 5.30pm Newmarket group voted her ‘woman of the year’ saying she had been an inspiration to them.

Realising that she could help others, Mrs Cooper decided to become a Slimming World consultant and will be launching a brand new group on October 20.

It will take place on Thursdays at Great Bradley Village Hall, in The Street, from 7.30pm.

Mrs Cooper said she was ‘really excited’ about helping a wide variety of people, from those who just need a little help fine-tuning to others who need to make major lifestyle changes.

She hopes to attract new members from Newmarket and Haverhill as well as Great Bradley and said if enough people attended then she would be able to consider putting on additional groups, with some already saying they would like to meet earlier in the evening or during the day.

Fore more details, email magaliesw@gmail.com or call 07453 469366.