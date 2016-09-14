Simon Dobbin’s old Honington comrades raise £4,000 to help him

Injured football fan Simon Dobbin’s former RAF Regiment comrades have raised £4,000 to help make his care easier.

Members of 1 Squadron RAF Regiment at Honington, some of whom served with Simon, held a race night to raise money to buy equipment to make his home life more manageable.

Simon, 44, of Peterhouse Close, Mildenhall, was left with brain damage after being set upon by a gang outside the Railway pub in Southend after watching Cambridhge United play in March 2015. He was in a coma for four months and only left hospital this March.

But he now needs 24 hour care and is still unable to walk or talk.

His wife Nicole and daughter Emily both attended the race night at the base’s Families Club, which was the idea of a flight sergeant who served with him and was his best man.

Thirteen men are to appear at Basildon Crown Court on September 30 on charges connected with the attack