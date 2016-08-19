SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: ‘Unseasonably’ strong winds to hit county on Saturday

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Saturday.

The ‘yellow’ warning was issued at 11am this morning (Friday) and warns of strong winds and heavy, blustery showers covering large parts of England and Wales.

The weather warning will be in place from 2am tomorrow (Saturday) until 9pm tomorrow night.

The Met Office warns: “A spell of unseasonably strong southwesterly winds, accompanied by heavy, blustery showers, is expected to reach the southwest of the UK during the early hours of Saturday, moving east across many parts of England and Wales through the day.

“Gusts are expected to reach 40-50 mph inland, and 50 to very locally 60 mph along exposed coastlines in the south and west.

“Please be aware that these winds may lead to disruption to transport, and in view of the time of the year, there is increased potential for disruption to outdoor activities.

“Also, strong winds and large waves will coincide with a period of spring tides this weekend. This is expected to lead to some localised instances of spray and wave over-topping of flood defences around the coasts of southwest England and Wales.

“This warning has been updated to extend the warning more widely across England and Wales, whilst bringing forward the start time, this latter aspect only applicable to southwestern parts of England and Wales.”

Temperatures are set to rise again by next week with sunny spells and highs of around 24C.