Serious two vehicle crash shuts A14 near Newmarket

A serious two vehicle collision closed the A14 at Newmarket this morning, Wednesday August 31, causing long delays.

The crash took place westbound between junction 38 for the A11 and junction 37, Fordham Road, the A142.

Traffic is queuing back to Kentford already and there are also long delays back along the A1304 into Newmarket.

The road was fully blocked for 40 minutes following the collision at 7.50am.

Police attended the scene and all vehicles have now been moved to the side of the road.

Delays remain.

More here as we have it...