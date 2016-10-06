Search for Corrie moves to A1101 and A11

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague closed the A1101 between Icklingham and Barton Mills then moved onto the A11 this morning.

Suffolk Police say search teams arrived on the A1101 at about 10.30am near the junction with the A11 at Fiveways Roundabout.

A11 search for missing airman. Corrie McKeague Picture Mark Westley ANL-160610-124343009

They then moved the search onto the A11 with a rolling roadblock to safeguard the police and RAF search team.

Police have been trying to find Corrie’s Nokia Lumia 435 phone which connected to the Barton Mills phone mast at about 8am on the Saturday he went missing. It had last been used in Bury St Edmunds about 20 minutes before Corrie was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street.

Police have also appealed for three teenagers who may have been the last people to see him in Bury to come forward. See the full appeal here

A11 search for missing airman. Corrie McKeague Picture Mark Westley ANL-160610-124445009