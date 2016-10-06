Search for Corrie closes A1101

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague will close the A1101 between Icklingham and Barton Mills for about an hour this morning.

Suffolk Police say search teams will be arriving at about 10.30am and may also search the A11 around Fiveways Roundabout.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them

Police have been trying to find Corrie’s Nokia Lumia 435 phone which connected to the Barton Mills phone mast at about 8am on the Saturday he went missing. It had last been used in Bury St Edmunds about 20 minutes before Corrie was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street.

Police have also appealed for three teenagers who may have been the last people to see him in Bury to come forward. See the full appeal here