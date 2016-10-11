Search dogs seek missing airman Corrie

Volunteer search and rescue dog handlers were involved in the hunt for missing Honington airman Corrie McKeague today.

Members of the Anglian branch of the National Search and Rescue Dogs Association have been working with teams from the police, RAF and the volunteer Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue in the two-week long search of the airman.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

Today the dogs were being used for searches along a route parallel to the A134 from Honington to Fornham St Martin.

Corrie was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, at about 3.20am on September 24 and police are still going through hours of footage to see if they can find out if and how he left the town. Corrie would often walk the 10 miles from Bury to Honington where he serves with 2Sqn RAF Regiment.

Suffolk Police are still trying to trace his missing phone and are appealing for all who saw him in Bury on the night of September 23/24 to come forward. Click here to see what help the police need

NSARDA Anglia is made up entirely of volunteers working in co-ordination with the police. Searches are led by trained search co-ordinators and the dog and handler teams are backed up by navigators who help keep track of what areas have been searched, look out for hazards, keep up radio communications and do many other things to enable the dog team to do their job.

Suffolk Police's Corrie McKeague poster ANL-160710-105523001

Currently they have Labradors and springer spaniels and their crosses, German shepherds, border collies and a dobermann pinscher.

The dogs do not just follow trails on the ground but ‘air scent’ to pick up smells in the wind, so they can follow scents across waterways or find someone in the undergrowth without having to follow their route into it.

Anyone with information should call the police’s incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.