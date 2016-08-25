Pupils in Newmarket, Soham and Mildenhall celebrate GCSE results

Students in Newmarket, Mildenhall and Soham have delighted themselves and their teachers with a stellar set of GCSE results announced today.

At Newmarket Academy principal Nick Froy said his Year 11 pupils had made even more progress than last year in the government’s measure of school performance.

Mildenhall College Academy students ANL-160825-134107001

Top performers included Anna Armstrong with two A*s, two distinctions, six As and 1B; Sylvia Moore with 3A*s, 1 distinction, five As and two Bs; Henry Frost with 2 A*s, seven As and two Bs and Alex pearson with two A*s, seven As, one B abd one merit.

“The results confirm the academy’s continuing transformation and validates our commitment to every child in the school and not just those on the borderline between C and D grades in the old measure. We are very pleased that on average our students in Year 11 made greater than nationally expected levels of progress. It means that we can be confident that our strategy of recognising the needs of every child is the right one.”

Pupils’ results at Soham Village College equalled last years which were its best ever. Seventy per cent of students a grade A* to C in at least five GCSEs including maths and English. And the number of students achieving the top A* grades increased again with Nick Threadgold and Rebecca Revie gaining 10 A*s each and a further 17 students achieving the majority of their exams with A* grades. Those high scorers included: Jade Jesty, Imogen Hayton, Ellen Solberg-Williams, Bethany Cawthorne, Dominic Wills, Joshua Lowe, Megan Simpson, Jamie Gooding, Stephanie Susanto, Rory Kemp, Saskia Winkel and Natasha Malkin.

“Once again we are delighted that so many students of all abilities have made such good progress across the whole range of GCSE subjects. We congratulate then all and wish them every success as they move onto the next phase of their education or training,” said principal Dr Carin Taylor.

At Mildenhall College Academy the results saw a 64 per cent increase in the number of A* grades awarded to students.

New performance measures for GCSEs are in place this year, which means a change to the way exam results are reported.

Progress 8 aims to capture the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school and for students at Mildenhall College Academy this measure is above the national average.

Principal, Susan Byles, said: “We are incredibly pleased with these results which represent outstanding progress for the students in this year group.

“The Fischer Family Trust predicted that 44-48 per cent of this cohort would achieve five or more A*-C grades including English and maths.

“Following in the footsteps of Team GB, this year group has smashed those predictions. What is even more impressive is that they have done this despite having a very rocky start to their secondary education which was spent in the last year of closing middle schools. The students had to ‘catch up’ significant gaps in knowledge and from the day they started with us.”

One notable performance came from Taylor Jane Miller who overcame significant difficulties to achieve 12 GCSEs of which six were A and B

grades. Taylor is a carer for her mother and just before the exams she broke her leg which made being assessed for practical dance difficult. In addition she contracted a virus and needed regular rest breaks between exams.

“Despite all of these challenges Taylor has exceeded expectations and we are very proud of her and all of our other students. In Year 8 they and the staff worked hard to make this happen,” said Mrs Byles.

Notable performance came from Connor Carter 13 GCSEs including four A* and six A grades; Sian Johnson 12 GCSEs including three A*s and eight A grades; Emma Tapp 13 GCSEs including one A* and nine A grades and Daniel Gee 12 GCSEs including two A*s and five A grades.