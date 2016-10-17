Pop singer Rick Astley to perform at Thetford Forest next year

Pop icon Rick Astley is the first artist to announce he will perform at Thetford Forest as part of next year’s summer concert series.

The soulful-voiced multi-million selling artist has pulled off one of pop’s most remarkable comebacks with his first No 1 album in 29 years.

Titled ‘50’, the album has gone gold and has been well received by fans and critics alike, with singles ‘Keep Singing’ and ‘Angels On My Side’ dominating the airwaves and raking in nearly 1.8 million views on Vevo and more than 600,000 streams on Spotify.

Astley, a Brit Award winning singer, was just 21 years old when he unleashed his debut single ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

It became the UK’s biggest selling single of the year, going on to hit No 1 in 16 countries and became the centrepiece of his debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which sold an astonishing 15 million copies worldwide.

Holding the distinction of being the first male solo artist to see his first eight singles reach the UK Top Ten, the hits continued with ‘Together Forever’, ‘She Wants To Dance With Me’. ‘Take Me To Your Heart’, ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ and ‘Cry For Help’.

Astley will perform at Theftord on Saturday July 1 as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

Following on from a run of sold out indoor spring 2017 tour dates, fans can look forward to seeing him perform a set of songs from his latest album and greatest hits.

Astley said: “2017 sees me celebrating 30 years in the music business since my first No 1 hit. I can’t wait to perform as a part of Forest Live and I really hope you can make one of the dates to enjoy the experience with me.”

Tickets, priced at £36.50 (plus a booking fee of £4.15), will go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 21) from the Forestry Commission box office. Call 03000 680400 or visit www.forestry.gov.uk/music

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences.

Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.