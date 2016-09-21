Police urge drivers to avoid A14 in Cambridgeshire until further notice

Police urged motorists to avoid the A14 in Cambridgeshire until further notice this morning, Wednesday, due to a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), which has now been cleared.

Officers were called to the collision at junction 31, Girton, of the westbound carriageway at about 7.25am this morning (Wednesday) and have closed one lane.

The scene of the crash on the A14 - PHOTO: @roadpoliceBCH

To enable recovery of the vehicles, the M11 slip road was closed and diversions put in place via the A14 and A428, therefore motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible, or expect long delays.

Both drivers of the HGVs have suffered minor injuries.