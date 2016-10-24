Police investigate possible sighting of missing Corrie heading towards Honington on night he disappeared

Police have received a report of a possible sighting of missing airman Corrie McKeague heading towards Honington on the night he disappeared.

Officers received a call from a man who told them he had been driving in the area around 4.20am on Saturday, September 24 when he saw a man dressed in light clothing walking near the Hollow Road industrial estate, at the back of the sugar beet factory.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Police are currently working to see if this can be confirmed as 23-year-old Corrie. However, they are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen him anywhere in the area in the early hours of Saturday to come forward.

Following an appeal on Friday, police now have leads to identify a man seen in Pizza Mama Mia, in St Andrew’s Street North, around 1.15am to 1.30am.

Officers appealed for anyone who may have been in the takeaway to come forward – particularly a man dressed in a black t-shirt with white writing on – and details provided have now led officers to new information to identify him.

Another person has also got in touch to say she was in the takeaway and she will be interviewed by police.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Corrie was reported as missing on the afternoon of Monday, September 26 after he failed to turn up for work at RAF Honington as planned. He had the weekend off and had headed into Bury St Edmunds for a night out with his friends and colleagues on Friday evening, September 23.

As the missing person enquiry got underway police quickly determined that he had been engaging with people throughout his evening out – but that he hadn’t been seen or heard from after the early hours of Saturday, September 24.

Police still need to trace a number of people who were seen on CCTV in the area around the time Corrie went missing and officers are continuing to ask anyone who was in the Bury, Honington or Barton Mills area in the early hours of Saturday 24 to come forward.

Over the past few weeks officers have been carrying out extensive work to locate Corrie.

Police, RAF and Military Police personnel search hedgerows beside the A134 between Bury and RAF Honington for Corrie McKeague ANL-160930-161432001

In addition to looking at social media, his bank account, his mobile phone activity and other devices that may have held clues, a large number of searches have been made by air, on the ground and in the waterways around Bury St Edmunds to try to find him.

Dozens of people have been spoken to and hundreds of lines of enquiry followed up, and police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage in the town centre and are continuing to view images from further out of the town in a bid to get further information that may take the enquiry forward.

Corrie’s family have been instrumental in continuing media appeals to find him and they have thanked the thousands of members of the public here in Suffolk and elsewhere for their ongoing support – for printing and distributing leaflets, displaying posters and banners, and spreading the word in the ongoing effort to locate him.

Detectives continue work to trace all those in Bury St Edmunds that morning as they may have information that can assist without realising this.

Anyone who may have been out in the Bury St Edmunds, Honington or Barton Mills area between 3am and 6am on Saturday, September 24 or anyone with information that may help should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.