Police called after children spot ‘someone dressed as a clown’ in Bury

Police were alerted to a report of ‘someone dressed as a clown’ on a Bury St Edmunds estate.

They received a report from Sebert Wood Primary School, in Sebert Road, after four children said they spotted the clown on the Moreton Hall estate on their way into school yesterday morning.

It follows dozens of incidents across the country in which pranksters dress as ‘creepy clowns’ to scare people.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said officers attended the school to reassure parents yesterday and were also patrolling the Moreton Hall estate this morning.

He said that anyone who engages in such behaviour to cause alarm or distress is committing a criminal offence.

They would also be diverting police resources from more serious crimes.