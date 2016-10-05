Police appeal to teens who may have seen missing Corrie in Bury to come forward

Police have appealed for a group of young people who may have made the last known sighting of missing airman Corrie McKeague to come forward.

Suffolk Police said today they are appealing directly to three young people who were in Short Brackland in Bury St Edmunds on the morning he disappeared to come forward.

Corrie McKeague

They are said to be aged 16 to 18 and were seen in this area, towards the back of Cornhill Walk shopping centre, at about 4.20am on Saturday September 24. There was one woman described as being white, of slim build, possibly with blonde hair, wearing either a dark green or navy blue jumper-style top, and two men, one wearing a hooded top.

From information received there is a possibility that these three may have seen Corrie in the area after the last confirmed sighting on CCTV at 3.20am and officers are urging them to get in touch, but stress there is nothing suggest they are involved in his disappearance.

Temporary Superintendent Kim Warner said; “We should reassure them that we just wish to speak to them as potential witnesses at this stage.

“We appreciate that getting in touch with police may be intimidating but we do need to speak to you. At this stage in the investigation we just need to talk to anyone who may have seen Corrie during his night out so we can build a picture.

“We need to find him and a number of enquiries are being carried out to do this but we know, from CCTV images that we have already viewed, that he engaged with a number of people during his evening out.

“We have had several calls but still need to talk to anyone who may have seen him or spoken to him during the early hours.”

A police spokeswoman said it was usual for Corrie, from Dunfermline, Fife, to speak to people he met on nights out and with his Scottish accent and pink polo shirt and white jeans or trousers, he would have been memorable in Bury.

Searches and CCTV work are continuing with officers keen for anyone who may have seen Corrie to get in touch.

Police are also still seeking his missing phone which connected with the Barton Mills mobile phone mast on Saturday morning. See our earlier story here.

His mother Nicola Urqhart and brother Darroch McKeague said at a press conference on Monday that it was usual for Corrie to walk back to base after nights out but not for him to regularly contact his family and friends.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.