PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds turn out to support Suffolk’s Harvest Festival in Bury St Edmunds

Celebrations took place in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday when St Edmundsbury Cathedral hosted Suffolk’s annual Harvest Festival.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, led the service which was attended by around 500 people, including members of the farming community and civic dignitaries.

Suffolk Agricultural Association used the occasion to recognise the dedication of a number of farm employees.

Elveden Farms’ manager Ian Robertson and game keeper David Taylor were both recognised with long service awards for 31 and 42 years respectively.

Derek Reynolds, farm worker at Rougham Estate Farms, and Terry Haylock, foreman at Macrae Farms in Thetford, also received awards in recognition of their 49 and 51 years’ service respectively.

Food items donated during the service have been delivered to Tayfen House which provides accommodation for homeless people, the Storehouse Foodbank and to some people in the cathedral community, including those who are housebound.

Canon Matthew Vernon, of the cathedral, said: “Like many churches, harvest at the cathedral is a time to share God’s generosity with people who are less fortunate.”

Produce from the region was also showcased in a farmers’ market on Angel Hill.