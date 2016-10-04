Pedestrian killed on A14 near Newmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A14 near Newmarket.

Officers were called at about 7.35pm on Friday (September 30) to the westbound carriageway on the exit slip road for the A11, Swaffham Bulbeck.

Sadly pedestrian Dominic Roberts, 52, of Saunders Road, Tunbridge Wells died at the scene following the collision with a white Renault Megane.

The driver of the Megane, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.