Overturned vehicle blocking A14 near Newmarket

An overturned vehicle is blocking one lane of the A14 near Newmarket this afternoon, Thursday September 22.

The crash has taken place between junction 37 for the A142 and Junction 38 of the eastbound carriageway.

The crash is causing long delays back past Exning.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible as traffic is building heading towards rush hour.

