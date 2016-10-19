Newmarket’s Unique Bar hosts charity night in memory of Kay Cunnington

Newmarket’s Unique Bar is hosting a special charity evening next week in memory of local business woman, Kay Cunnington, who died a year ago after a battle with ovarian cancer.

It is being organised by Kay’s son Julian, who owns the Sun Lane bar and all proceeds will go to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) administered by the hospital which treated Kay during her illness.

Diagnosed in 2011, Kay, who was 72, spent much of the final years of her life fundraising and raised nearly £10,000 for research into the disease.

The event, which will include live music, an auction and a raffle, will be held on Thursday October 27 and starts at 7pm. Tickets which are available on the door are £3 which includes a glass of bubbly and a raffle ticket.

“We have lots of unique prizes for both the auction and the raffle and have had donations from many local business’s including hotels, cafes and restaurants,” said bar manager Lisa Beckett. “ We also have some lots on offer from local beauty salons and hairdressers, local artist Jacqui Jones has also promised us an original print to auction off and Tesco has made a donation of a Tesco Finest hamper of goodies.

“We also have a framed signed shirt and cap from F1 star Lewis Hamilton, which we are really excited about,” she added.