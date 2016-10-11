More entries wanted for #SuffolkBeauty campaign

The #SuffolkBeauty campaign and competition, launched by the Suffolk Preservation Society (SPS) in August has had a good first round of entries – but more would be welcome say the organisers.

The competition is encouraging local residents to submit an image and some words in no more than 140 characters that sum up why Suffolk is so beautiful.

Beauty is a concept that is hard to define, but it is often found in landscapes, buildings and spaces. But people often struggle to put into words what it is that they find beautiful for fear of being told that they are wrong. Beauty is deeply connected to our everyday lives and is woven through our experiences and memories. It is at the heart of healthy, wealthy, safe and just communities - the kind of communities we all want to live in.

SPS director Fiona Cairns says: “We have been really pleased with the response so far. It is clear that many people have been working hard to think about and then capture in words and pictures what the beauty of Suffolk means to them.

“Of the entries already received, most comprise startlingly attractive images of local landscapes, whilst others highlight the interesting buildings and other features of a local area. We would love more people to share their ideas with us.”

The #SuffolkBeauty competition will run until February 10th 2017, when a short-list of the best entries will be drawn up. In March, a judging panel will decide on the winners.

Through the kindness of a member of SPS, the Society is able to offer cash prizes of £100, £75 and £25 for the top three entries in the adult category with prizes of £50, £35 and £15 for the best under 18 entries. A trophy will be presented to the overall winner.

All short-listed entrants will be invited and the winners will be announced at a SPS event on April 24th 2017 where Dame Fiona Reynolds, former Director-General of the National Trust, will speak about her new book, the ‘Fight for Beauty’.

Anyone wishing to share their photos and descriptions on the SPS Twitter feed (@SuffolkSociety) or by emailing bethany@suffolksociety.org via the #SuffolkBeauty page on the SPS site (http://www.suffolksociety.org/suffolkbeauty-photographic-competition).