Mills across East Anglia open for Heritage Weekend

Mills all over East Anglia are joining in an annual heritage open weekend next Saturday and Sunday.

The East Anglian Mills Society (TEAMS) is holding the weekend on September 10 and 11 to coincide with the national Heritage Open Weekend.

Thurne Dyke Wind Pump on the Norfolk Broads ENGANL00120140602165619

Every year hundreds of windmills and watermills that wouldn’t normally be open to the public let people have a rare look inside.

East Anglia has a rich milling heritage and some have been restored to working order grinding corn again after a period of dereliction including Thelnetham tower mill, Stanton post mill, Wicken corn mill and Foster’s Mill Swaffham Prior. Some working mills will be selling flour.

Others have been restored and preserved as national monuments such as Northfield Mill in Soham and Thurne Dyke windpump on the Norfolk Broads.

All these mills are open one or both days, along with Stevens’ Mill, Burwell and Repps Wind Engine Museum in Potter Heigham.

For details of mills and opening times visit www.teamsmills.org