Man killed in tractor crash in Cambridgeshire Fens

A man has died following a crash involving a tractor and a parked car in Cambridgeshire.

The incident happened at about 7pm yesterday, Monday October 18, on Hill Row, Haddenham when a tractor collided with a parked car.

Sadly the driver of the tractor, Darren Grimes, 38 of Hillington Square, Kings Lynn, died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the road policing unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

