Man killed and second seriously injured in plane crash in Cambridgeshire

A man has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital after a plane crash this morning.

Police were called at around 11.20am today, Monday October 17, to reports of a plane crash at Bourn Airfield.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service.

A man died at the scene and another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch are now at the scene and the Coroner has been informed.