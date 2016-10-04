Man dies after car crash on A1017 at Haverhill

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Haverhill last night, Monday October 3.

The incident occurred at around 11.15pm last night on the A1017, where a red Audi A3 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 40s – died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking along this road, or the vehicle, either prior to or at the time of the collision.

The road was closed for a collision investigation to take place, reopening at 3.40am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 431 of 3 October.