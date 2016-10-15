Man bailed following Mildenhall assault

A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with an alleged assault in the centre of Mildenhall.

The incident happened in the Market Place during the early hours of this morning.

But police say suggestions that a knife may have been used in the incident are inaccurate.

The arrested man was later released on bail to report back to officers in Bury St Edmunds on November 29.

