LATEST: Two people bailed in Bury St Edmunds murder investigation

Two people who were arrested yesterday in connection with the death of a man in Bury St Edmunds have today (September 17) been released on bail.

Police were called at around 12.15pm on Wednesday (September 14) to reports that a man had died in a property in Samuel Street Walk.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out yesterday, and concluded that the cause of death was as the result of a head injury.

The body has been formally identified as Kevin Turnbull, aged 52 from the Great Whelnetham area.

A 51-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Bury, were arrested last night on suspicion of murder and taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both have now been released on police bail and are due to return on November 15.

A police scene remains in place at the address in Samuel Street Walk as enquiries into the death continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.