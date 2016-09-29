Lanigan to move to Newmarket’s Rathmoy Stables

Former Newmarket trainer, David Lanigan, to returning to HQ after a five year stint in Lambourn to take up residence at the refurbished Rathmoy Stables in the town’s Hamilton Road.

Lanigan who has trained over 100 winners since moving to Berkshire in 2011 including Derby runner-up Main Sequence said he was excited about the move back to the newly-refurbished yard previously occupied by Neville Callaghan and then his son Simon, who is training in California.

“It’s fantastic news that we have managed to secure the lease on Rathmoy,” said Lanigan. “The work that has been carried out there is really truly magnificent. There are 78 boxes and superb facilities so it couldn’t be much better. I’m hugely exited by the move. We’ve had a great time at Kingsdown which is a wonderful yard and are grateful to Mr Nielsen for his support over the years.”

“What I also like is that is that the yard is at the top end of the Hamilton Road making access to Bury Side so much more convenient. I hope to be there for many years to come.”

Lanigan will be returning to some of his roots in Newmarket where he worked for Sir Henry Cecil for five years, and trained in his own right from nearby Revida Place for over four years, sending out the likes of Meeznah to win the Park Hill and Lillie Langtry Stakes.