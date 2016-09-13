Just days are left to enter Suffolk’s only Relay for Life event

A final call is being made for people to support the Cancer Research UK’s Bury St Edmunds Relay for Life this weekend.

Anyone who goes along to the to the event at Ickworth House in Horringer on Saturday and Sunday - the only Relay for Life in Suffolk - will get free access to Ickworth Park and can also attend a barbecue, see local bands perform and watch Grease Live.

There will be birds of prey, charity stalls and games, as well as cancer awareness information.

The charity is also encouraging friends, family and work colleagues to get together and enter the relay itself, which starts at midday. Participants can be cancer survivors but it is not essential.

Relay team members take it in turns to walk round a track while everyone else enjoys the activities on offer.

Relay for Life is non-stop through the night, those members not walking can take turns to sleep, eat or rest in their tents nearby.

David Cianciola, event chair, cancer survivor and a resident of Little Wratting near Haverhill, said: “We hope lots of families will come to enjoy the activities and to support the teams taking part in the relay itself.”

For more information no how to enter Relay for Life, visit www.relay.cancerresearchuk.org or call David on 07430703016.