Ixworth Primary School hosts digital radio launch

With the press of a big green button at a primary school, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launched four new radio transmitters to bring local stations to DAB digital radio.

Infront of pupils and staff at Ixworth Primary School, Mr Hancock, Minister of State for Digital and Culture, was joined by representatives and presenters from the six stations which will be available on local DAB digital radio for the first time in the county.

Jessica Wood, Pip Whiteside, Ethan Doman, Matt Hancock MP and Freya Lyddiatt ANL-160710-101426001

They are BBC Radio Suffolk, Heart East Anglia, Smooth, Fun Kids, Chris Country and a new station Suffolk First.

Mr Hancock said: “It’s great to see the continued roll-out of DAB digital radio across the UK.

“Suffolk is served by a good variety of local stations, and I’m delighted that a further 425,000 listeners across Suffolk will now be able to hear these important and well-loved stations on digital radio.”

Pip Whiteside, headteacher, at Ixworth Primary, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have hosted such an exciting occasion for the county at our school and to have welcomed our local MP and Suffolk’s local stations.

“The pupils have loved the big green switch and finding out more about digital radio, especially a station that’s just for them.”

The four new transmitters in Suffolk will increase coverage of local DAB services to 82 per cent of households.

Listeners in the county are encouraged to retune their digital radios to receive the local stations. To do this, press the auto tune or auto scan button or go to the menu and press auto tune. Visit www.getdigitalradio.com/retune