How the MP boundary review could affect West Suffolk

MP Matthew Hancock’s West Suffolk constituency is one of only two in Suffolk and Norfolk that will not change if the Boundary Commission’s review proposal are accepted.

His and Peter Aldous’ Waveney are among only 68 of the 533 English constituencies left untouched by the proposal to cut 50 MPs and even out the constituency electoral rolls. Critics say the review was based on the rolls before two million more voters registered for the EU referendum.

Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket MP Jo Churchill could lose an area just south of Woolpit and Stowmarket, stretching from Drinkstone to Great Bricett.

This would put some villages, such as Woolpit and Onehouse, in different constituencies to their neighbouring large towns

The places Mrs Churchill would lose become part of James Cartlidge’s South Suffolk constituency, though he may lose a small area between the A14 and existing Ipswich constituency.

Thetford MP Liz Truss could lose the eastern part of her South West Norfolk constituency from Hilborough to South Lopham, to George Freeman’s Mid Norfolk, but could gain the Littleport area even though it is in Cambridgeshire.

Lucy Frazer’s South East Cambridgeshire is set to lose Milton to Cambridge constituency and Fulbourn and Linton to South Cambridgeshire.

Saffron Waldon MP Alan Haselhurst would lose the eastern part of his constituency, including Steeple Bumstead, to James Clevely’s Braintree.

You can check the boundaries of your constituency by doing a postcode or place name search on the Boundaries Review website at https://www.bce2018.org.uk