Haverhill man who beat woman with baseball bat while on bail for Bury assaults jailed

A prolific offender who beat a woman with a baseball bat while on bail for assaulting two men has been jailed for more than five years.

Hari Farlie, 21, had been with a group of men who had asked Ricky Short and Jordan Robinson for a cigarette in Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds, at about 3am on February 20.

Ipswich Crown Court heard today that Farlie, of Montfort Court, Haverhill, had persisted despite refusals and then assaulted Mr Short,throwing a bottle which struck his head.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Cooper said it caused a cut for which Mr Short was treated at hospital.

When Mr Robinson, who recognised Farlie as he had been at school with him,tried to intervene, Farlie struck him on the ear and then threw three or four punches which missed.

Farlie, who has 19 previous convictions for 31 offences, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault by beating.

He also pleaded guilty to the robbery of a woman takeaway delivery driver in Shepherd’s Court, Haverhill on June 29.

Agnieszka Podyma was beaten with a baseball bat and had her handbag stolen by Farlie who, at the time, was on bail in connection with the Bury assaults.

Farlie also pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow inmate at the Feltham Young Offenders Institution on November 20, 2015 and asked for six burglaries, one offence of criminal damage and one of theft to be taken into account by the court.

Appearing for Farlie, Edward Renvoize said his client had served sentences in Young Offenders Institutions but the prospect of being sent to prison appeared to be having a beneficial effect on Farlie.

Mr Renvoize said: “This young man may be coming to a decision that a life of crime is not a way forward for him.”

Farlie was the ‘black sheep’ of his family and had committed offences since an early age.

Mr Renvoize added: “There is a glimmer of hope that he may realise there is a useful and proper life that can be made outside this small scale but none the less serious offending.”

Mr Recorder Ian Evans jailed Farlie for five years and four months.

After the trial DC Steve Duncan, who investigated the robbery of the delivery woman, said; “This robbery was unprovoked and planned. She sustained significant injuries just because she was doing her job and Farlie decided he was prepared to go to these lengths to get money from her.

“In her victim impact statement she described how the attack had left her with nightmares and anxiety in addition to scars on her face and chronic headaches, dizziness and nausea following the injuries sustained. Farlie caused misery to her and those he burgled and he will now have time to reflect on his crimes as he serves a lengthy prison term.”