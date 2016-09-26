Great-great-grandmother Winie, 104, shares the secret to a long-lasting life

A great-great-grandmother who has celebrated her 104th birthday says the secret to a long-lasting life lies in work and the great outdoors.

Winifred (Winie) Potter marked the milestone last Tuesday (September 20) with a party with family, residents and staff at Fornham House care home, in Fornham St Martin.

Before moving to Fornham House 18 months ago, Winie lived in Gazeley completely independently - looking after herself and cooking her own meals.

A ‘sociable character’, she is still mobile with the aid of a support frame and enjoys bingo and watching the various activities at the home.

She puts the secret to her longevity down to having always worked and spending a lot of time outside.

Born in London, she moved to Moulton, near Newmarket, with her family at a young age.

The youngest of four with three brothers, she grew up in Moulton and lived for 70 years in nearby Gazeley.

She worked as a house keeper for a local farmer and carried out a lot of voluntary work. Winie has always enjoyed gardening, which started with a love of fruit picking when she was young.

She continued to enjoy gardening until the age of 100.

Winie married aged 30 and had a son Robert.

She has three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A special birthday tea was also held at Fornham House on Friday, September 16 to celebrate all of this month’s birthdays at the home.

As well as Wini, they included Mrs Jeynes, 89; Mrs Merinsky, 92; Mrs Hutchinson, 88 and Miss Plume, 89.