Google joins the Menta Trade Fair in Bury

The West Suffolk Business Festival began on Tuesday with the Menta Trade Fair attracting companies ranging from Suffolk newcomers to the international might of Google.

The Suffolk enterprise agency chief executive Alex Till said they had 104 stands at The Apex with ‘Google Garage’ workshops to help companies maximise their web use.

Mr Till added: “They contacted us because they had heard of the Menta Trade Fair. We also have Funding Circle, who are the largest funding provider for growing businesses. They want to work in partnership with Menta.”

He said Menta is used to working with small businesses, where corporate organisations, such as Google, have little experience of operating. The festival runs until October 14. For details of events visit www.businessfestival.org