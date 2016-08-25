GCSEs boost for schools in Suffolk

More of Suffolk’s 16 year olds achieved expected levels of GCSE attainment in English and maths this year, it has emerged today.

Provisional results collated in Suffolk suggest a four per cent rise in the number of students getting a C or above in English and maths.

Self-reported statistics from Suffolk schools show 63 per cent have achieved the C or above threshold in English and maths this year compared with 59 per cent of these schools achieving this in 2015.

The final validated figure for 2015 was 57 per cent.

Some schools have made significant gains on last year, including Alde Valley Academy in Leiston, which saw a 28 per cent increase to 66 per cent of pupils achieving the threshold for English and maths

Thomas Gainsborough School saw a 17 per cent increase to 73 per cent of pupils achieving the threshold for English and maths.

St Benedict’s Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds saw a 10 per cent increase to 74 per cent in pupils achieving the threshold for English and maths.

The results also saw a significant improvement for disadvantaged pupils – these are children looked after and pupils eligible for free school meals.

The early results reported to Suffolk County Council show 42 per cent of disadvantaged students have achieved a C in English and maths this year.

In 2015 in Suffolk, 33.8 per cent of students achieved a C grade in English and maths and in 2014 it was 29.9 per cent.

Schools with larger numbers of disadvantaged students making significant improvement in the attainment of these pupils again include Thomas Gainsborough School where 54 per cent of disadvantaged pupils achieving the threshold in English and maths.

Claydon High School also saw 54 per cent of disadvantaged pupils achieving the threshold in English and maths, while Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge had 52 per cent of disadvantaged pupils achieving the threshold in English and maths.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “These improved results are a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by students and the dedication, support and encouragement of teachers and parents. They mean that our students are in a strong position to go on to higher education.

Suffolk County Council is committed to establishing and maintaining an education system that allows every pupil or student to reach their full potential.

“We will continue to work with, and challenge, schools to drive up educational attainment. Ofsted has recognised that our Raising the Bar vision and strategy is moving us in the right direction, and we are implementing our action plan to increase the speed of improvement”.

Since the launch of Raising the Bar in 2012, GCSE results have significantly improved and 82 per cent of Suffolk schools are now being judged Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

Over the last year this percentage nationally has increased by 3 per cent while Suffolk’s has increased by 6 per cent.