Firefighters rescue horse from water-filled ditch in Castle Hedingham

Firefighters rescued a horse from a water-filled ditch in Castle Hedingham this afternoon.

Crews from Halstead, Braintree, Sudbury and South Woodham Ferrers were called to Crouch Green, Castle Hedingham, just after 2.05pm to free a horse trapped in 3ft of water.

It is still unclear how the two-year-old filly, named Florence, fell in, but she was unable to get out on her own.

Firefighters released the horse using specialist equipment from the Animal Rescue Unit (ARU) and managed to pull her to safety.

They worked with the owner and a vet throughout to ensure the horse stayed calm.

Although exhausted by her two-hour ordeal, Florence is said to be recovering with a well-earned snack of hay.