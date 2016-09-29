Fallen tree blocks A10 in both directions near Downham Market

A fallen tree has blocked the A10 in both directions at Downham Market this morning, Thursday September 29.

The tree is blocking both lanes of the carriageway at the road’s junction with the A1122 Bexwell Road after he came down in the wind at 6.15am.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route while the tree is removed.

