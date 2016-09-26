Enter Sudbury’s annual arts festival

Preparations are underway for the 2017 Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts and the syllabus is now available for the 95th edition of the event.

Holmes and Hill, in Sudbury, is again sponsoring Festival which begins on February 11.

The festival welcomes performers from all age groups and abilities across East Anglia.

Jan Osborne, chair of the festival committee, said: “Last year there was a slight increase in entries from schools in the area but we would like to encourage more schools to enter.”

There are a number of cups to be won, including the Suffolk Free Press Anniversary Cup for the most promising performer aged 15 or under.

There are also noncompetitive classes.

The Festival dates:

•Dance – February 11-15 at Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

•Music – February 28 - March 5 at the Delphi Centre, Sudbury.

•Speech and Drama – March 9 - 13 at the Delphi.

There will be a finale Festival Concert at Ormiston Sudbury Academy on March 19, showcasing some of the performers in all three disciplines.

The syllabus and entry forms are available at tourist information centres and performing arts shops in Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Colchester.

The closing date for entries is November 12.