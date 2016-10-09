Enquiries continue in bid to find missing man Corrie McKeague

Police searching for missing man Corrie McKeague have carried out checks in the centre of Bury St Edmunds in a further bid to trace the 23-year-old.

Officers were in the Brentgovel Street/Short Brackland area of the town Friday night into yesterday morning (Saturday, October 8).

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

It comes two weeks on from the last sighting of Corrie, which was around 3.20am on Saturday, September 24.

Officers spoke to a number of people in the area and are using information given to them to identify possible new lines of enquiry.

Police continue to work to identify those who were in the centre of Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday, September 24.

CCTV has shown the area was comparatively busy between 3am and 6am and police are keen to speak to all those who were there between these times.

Corrie McKeague

Officers have now traced three people they have been looking to speak to who were seen near to Short Brackland around 4.20am and officers will be speaking with these witnesses.

When he was last seen, Corrie was wearing distinctive light clothing – a pink shirt and white jeans or trousers.

Anyone who was in the area at the relevant time or anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.