Emergency services at scene of serious collision in Stanton

Police.

Police.

0
Have your say

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a serious collision on Diss Road in Stanton.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.55am today (Friday, October 14) to reports of a single vehicle collision. The road is currently closed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and are asking anyone who can help to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference number 134 of 14 October.

Back to the top of the page