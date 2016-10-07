Download and display the police Corrie sightings appeal poster

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague will distribute a new poster in Bury St Edmunds to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Work is continuing to find 23-year-old Corrie who was last seen in Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds around 3.20am on Saturday September 24.

Today, Friday October 7, police will be continuing searches to find anything that may help locate Corrie. They have had British Transport police check railway lines and yesterday closed roads while they search the A1101 and A11.

Officers investigating the case are working to build a picture of Corrie’s movements during his Friday evening out, and are continuing to ask anyone who may have spoken to him or seen him on Friday September 23 or on Saturday the 24th to come forward.

CCTV footage has been gathered and is being viewed to try and trace where he may have gone after the last confirmed sighting and during the course of this officers have noted a number of people in the relevant area between 3am and 6am who still need to be traced.

Police are continuing to appeal for three young people seen in Short Brackland around 4.20am on Saturday September 24 to come forward. They are said to be aged 16 to 18, one a female described as being white, of slim build, possibly with blonde hair, wearing a dark green or navy blue jumper-style top, and two males, one wearing a hooded top.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Click here to download a PDF of the poster to print and display.