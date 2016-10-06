Dead deer closes A11

The southbound carriageway of the A11 was closed between Elveden and Barton Mills this morning for the remains of a deer to be cleared from the road.

Suffolk Police said they were called at about 12.45am by a concerned motorist, who thought the deer’s carcase was a hazard, and arrived to find a car on the central reservation after apparently hitting it.

Highways England said the road was closed just after 3am so its teams could remove ‘debris’ for the carriageway.

Police say it reopened at about 5.20am and there were no human injuries.