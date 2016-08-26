Colleges continue to back Business Awards

Caring for the environment is about making sure there is a world to pass on to future generations, so it is apt a college is sponsoring our ‘green’ award.

The Green/Environmental Award in this year’s Bury Free Press Business awards is again sponsored by Easton and Otley College, which is famed for its agricultural and land-based courses.

Green/Environmental Award presented by Chris Nix, director of estates at Easton and Otley College, to Precision Marketing ANL-151010-020259009

It’s promotions manager John Nice said: “Environmental issues are very important to us as a college – both in principle and practice.

“Last year, the entries for this category were very varied and diverse and it was brilliant to travel across West Suffolk and see the passion that people have for this subject.

“We are hoping for the same high standard of entries and commitment to green issues again in 2016.

“As a person who was born in Bury St Edmunds, it’s always great to attend these awards and find out about all the great things that are happening in the town

“The stories that you hear about – of businesses both small and large – are always inspirational. Representing a college whose student population is around 15 per cent people from Bury and the surrounding villages, it’s a pleasure to be involved in this celebratory occasion that helps fly the flag for Bury.”

Easton and Otley Colleges merged in 2012 creating the fifth biggest landbased college in the country in terms of the number of students, staff and courses. The college has about 700 staff and 5,000 students and was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

More than £40 million has been invested in new facilities across both campuses in the last 12 years, including greenhouses, agricultural barns and an animal centre.

Last year the Green/Environmental Award went to the Precision Marketing Group.

West Suffolk College, in Bury, is a long term sponsor of out coveted Employee of the Year award, which last year went to James Sawyer of Whatley Lane Estate Agents.

Before last year’s awards, college principal Nikos Savvas said: “We are proud to be supporting this award.

“We are the bridge between education and the workplace and the students that come through our doors leave us ready to create success for their future employers and support this region’s continued economic prosperity.”

West Suffolk College’s main campus is in Out Risbygate with its Construction and Building Services at The Milburn Centre, Anglian Lane, in Bury. In addition, the collegehas Local Learning Centres in Haverhill, Ipswich, Mildenhall, Thetford, Stowmarket and Sudbury.

The college has more than 10,000 students studying for all levels of qualification and programme including 650 higher education learners linked to its membership of the University of Suffolk.

Ofsted recently graded the provision ‘good’ with areas that were ‘outstanding’.

In addition to full-time, part-time and adult education, the college has a large contract for apprenticeships and professional training for businesses, working with more than 1,500 employers.

West Suffolk College was one of the first colleges in the country to start delivering the New Apprenticeship Standards. A recent Ofsted survey showed that 100 per cent of employers asked would recommend West Suffolk College to other employers.

It has just won investment from the LEP to open a new Engineering and Innovation centre in Bury which will lead the way for development, research and training in science, technology, engineering and maths.

nTo nominate, see a list of categories or for sponsorship details, visit http://burybusinessawards.weebly.com (no www) or contact the Johnston Press Midlands Events team on 01536 506123 or et.exhibitions@jpress.co.uk

Nominations must be in by September 16 so judges can make their decision before the awards dinner at The Apex on October 14.