Closure of Bury St Edmunds Magistrates’ Court

Bury St Edmunds Magistrates’ Court closed yesterday as part of the Government’s efforts to cut costs and ‘improve access to justice’.

Work from the court in Shire Hall, on Honey Hill, has been transferred to Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: “The decision to close Bury Magistrates’ Court was not taken lightly.

“We considered carefully the effect of the closures on all users, and whether it would still allow for effective access to justice, whilst offering a significant saving and allowing HM Courts & Tribunals Service to maintain high quality service provision.”

He said closing ‘underused and dilapidated court buildings’ would raise £40 million to re-invest in the justice system, saving taxpayers £27 million per year.