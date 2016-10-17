Can you help trace missing Corrie’s movements after 3.20am?

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague say that in spite of tracing two more people who were in Bury St Edmunds on the night he went missing, and viewing hundreds of hours of CCTV, they still have no sightings later than 3.20am.

Suffolk Police carried out three-week anniversary checks in Bury St Edmunds on Friday night into Saturday morning with two more individuals who were in town at the relevant time being identified as a result.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

But a spokeswoman added: “At this stage there is no information that gives any confirmed sighing of Corrie beyond 3.20am on Saturday 24 September.”

As CCTV viewing continues, the police spokeswoman said: “There is not 100 per cent coverage in the area and efforts are continuing to see if any images have been captured of Corrie after 3.20am.

“The viewing of footage is being systematically broadened out to explore all possibilities.”

Further searches were carried out over the weekend by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Sulsar) and the National Search and Rescue Dog Association (NSARDA) volunteers but police say nothing has been found to take the enquiry further forward.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

Police are continuing to ask local residents, businesses and landowners across the Bury St Edmunds, Barton Mills and Honington area to check any outbuildings and property in the ongoing bid to find Corrie.

Corrie, 23, an airman with 2 Sqn RAF Regiment at Honington, told someone he met the night he went missing that he was planning to walk the 10 miles back to base, as he often did. Wearing a distinctive pink shirt and white trousers, he was last seen on CCTV going into Brentgovel Street, behind Superdrug, where he is thought to have slept for a couple of hours.

His Nokia Lumia 435 phone was last used in Bury at about 3am but ‘pinged’ the mobile phone mast at Barton Mills at about 8am. In spite of repeated searches in that area, it has not been found.

The search has been supported by companies and individuals printing police appeal posters and distributing them, while 16-year-old Jake Game from Bury set up a ‘Find Corrie’ Facebook group.

Suffolk Police's Corrie McKeague poster ANL-160710-105523001

Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart wrote on Facebook: “Suffolk you should be so very very proud of the most amazing community spirit you all have.”

Anyone who may have been out in Bury St Edmunds between 3am and 6am on Saturday September 24 or anyone with information that may assist is urged to please call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.

SULSAR and NSARDA Anglia are charities with no government funding. You can find out about them and support their searches with donations at www.sulsar.org.uk and www.nsarda-anglia.co.uk.