Bury’s cathedral hosts Suffolk service to give thanks for our daily bread

St Edmundsbury Cathedral will host Suffolk’s Harvest Festival on October 9 while a farmers’ market is held in nearby Angel Hill.

During the service, which begins at 3.30pm, Suffolk County Show’s Schools’ Agricultural Competition prizes are awarded and Farmers’ Long Service Awards presented.

The service will be led by the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich and this year’s preacher is the Rev Canon Sally Fogden, the bishop’s agricultural chaplain.

Canon Philip Banks, cathedral precentor, said: “The county of Suffolk has a long and illustrious agricultural history and farming continues to play a vital part in our communities in the region.

“We are indebted to our farmers who work tirelessly to care for the earth which is God’s creation, and to ensure that food is produced and animals are looked after.”

The festival is organised in conjunction with the Suffolk Agricultural Association, the National Farmers’ Union, St Edmundsbury Borough Council, Young Farmers and the Country Land and Business Association.

A collection will be in aid of the Addington Fund which supports farming families in England and Wales.

On the same day on Angel Hill, from 10.30am, there will be a farmers’ market run by Suffolk Market Events.