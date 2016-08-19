BREAKING: Trial date set for Weybread double murder suspect Ali Qazimaj

The trial of 43-year-old Ali Qazimaj, who is charged with the murders of a Weybread couple, will be held in January 2017.

Qazimaj, of no fixed abode and also known as Marco Costa and Vidal or Vital Dapi, was charged with two counts of murder last month, in connection with the deaths of Peter and Sylvia Stuart.

He was due to appear in court today, but Qazimaj refused to leave his cell.

Not guilty pleas were entered in his absence.

He has been remanded in custody pending a trial which has been scheduled to start on January 16, 2017.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “ Suffolk Police launched an investigation on Friday 3 June after Peter and Sylvia were reported as missing. “Mr Stuart’s body was found close to their home in Mill Lane around 7.15pm that day. Mrs Stuart remains missing and enquiries continue to locate her, although her disappearance is being treated as murder.”