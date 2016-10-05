Brandon Day Centre gets reprieve to new year

Brandon Day Care Centre has been given until the end of the year to find a new source of finance.

The centre was built after Brandon people raised £250,000 and was run by Orbit Housing, who own neighbouring sheltered housing, but they served notice that it would close on September 30 because it was not financially viable.

But Angela Rankin, Orbit East’s head of independent living said this week: “Following recent discussions with Suffolk County Council we have agreed to postpone the closure of the Brandon Day Centre until 31 December 2016, this will allow them to review the possibility of another provider continuing to provide a service”

Centre trustee Denise Williams said they were in talks with the county council and other organisations to find someone to take it on.

“It’s all about funding,” she said. “There is now time to look into other avenues to see if others will take it on or if we can get funding.”

Maureen Gammons, from Lakenheath, whose husband Pat, 75, goes there twice a week said: “It would be wonderful if it could continue. There’s nothing else like it round here.”

Their neighbour Jamie Lawrence, whose father Keith has MS and goes every day, said: “It’s going to be a disaster for us if it closes. We would probably have to look at residential care for dad.”