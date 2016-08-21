Arrests after derby match between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

A number of arrests have been made following today’s derby match between Ipswich Town and Norwich City.

They included:

A 23-year-old man from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

A 23-year-old man from Colchester and a 57-year-old man from Witham were arrested for breaching a section 35 dispersal notice to leave a designated area following anti-social behaviour.

A 29-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 23-year-old man from Norwich on suspicion of assault.

A 34-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested for discharging a flare in the stands in the ground and a 45-year-old man from Norwich was arrested for possession of a lit flare inside the ground.

All have been taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

A number of people had to be treated by medics for the effects of the flares, but all are now said to be okay.

Chief Superintendent Louisa Pepper said; “A very small minority appeared to be set on causing trouble and officers made several arrests during the course of the policing operation today.

“We said before the game that we would not tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence, racial chanting, mindless vandalism or any alcohol-fuelled disorder and the vast majority of the 25,000 who attended were responsible and respectful.”