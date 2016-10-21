Appeal for man who spoke to missing Corrie in Bury St Edmunds takeaway to come forward

As enquiries to trace missing airman Corrie McKeague continue, police are releasing details of a further potential witness they would like to speak to.

At around 1.15am – 1.30am on Saturday September 24 Corrie bought takeaway food at Pizza Mama Mia in St Andrew’s Street North, Bury St Edmunds, before walking off towards Brentgovel Street, as seen on the first CCTV images issued by police.

Pizza Mama Mia in St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, where Corrie McKeague sat with a group of people at around 1.15am-1.30am on Saturday September 24 ANL-161021-174035001

While he was in the takeaway he went to sit with a group of people who have not yet been traced. This group are sought as witnesses and police need to speak to them.

The group included a man who is described as black and wore a distinctive black T-shirt with ‘Death’, the Roman numerals ‘LXXVIII’ and the number ‘78’ in large white letters on the back and a white motif on the front.

He appears to be shorter than Corrie, under around 5ft 10ins tall, and had short dark hair. He leaves the takeaway with Corrie, before Corrie is seen on CCTV walking towards Brentgovel Street on his own.

There is no suggestion there was any contact after this, but police need to talk to anyone who spoke to Corrie in the hours before he disappeared. At this time this group are the last known to have been in conversation with him.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Officers are asking the group and the man who spoke with Corrie to come forward as potential witnesses – and are asking anyone with information about who they may be to get in touch.

Anyone who may have been out in the Bury, Honington or Barton Mills area between 3am and 6am on Saturday September 24 or anyone with information that may help should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Earlier today police released footage of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie. To watch this CCTV video click here.